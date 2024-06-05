Insider Selling: Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$10,224.00.
Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Rusoro Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 379,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51.
Rusoro Mining Company Profile
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
