Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CAO Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 2,481,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,179. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares during the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

