Insider Buying: Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Acquires 8,197 Shares of Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96.

Greg Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 649,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$997.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

