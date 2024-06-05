Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $43.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.