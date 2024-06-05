Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 4,033,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

