Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.88. 168,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,887. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

