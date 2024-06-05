ICON Trading Down 5.3% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $216.65 million and $3.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,814,277 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,789,735.3027682 with 1,001,750,956.9942408 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21628309 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,026,548.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
