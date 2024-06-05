ICL Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ICL Group has raised its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE ICL opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL Group

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.