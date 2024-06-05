ICL Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
ICL Group has raised its dividend by an average of 60.8% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
ICL Group Price Performance
NYSE ICL opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL Group
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
