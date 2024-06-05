iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$89.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

iA Financial Price Performance

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$46,709.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $3,706,408. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.37. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$94.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.