Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.87. 1,525,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,166. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

