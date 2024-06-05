Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $173.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,533. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.