Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $276,000 Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 236,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLF. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

