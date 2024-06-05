Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 320 ($4.10) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.55). The stock has a market cap of £549.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.25) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.09), for a total value of £63,800 ($81,742.47). In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.11), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($681,465.93). Also, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.09), for a total value of £63,800 ($81,742.47). Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.