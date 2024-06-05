Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

