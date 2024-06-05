Holderness Investments Co. Buys Shares of 3,785 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. 1,326,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

