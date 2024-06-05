Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

HFRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.38.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

