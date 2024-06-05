Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
HFRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.38.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
