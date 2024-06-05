Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

