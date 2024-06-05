Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00006080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $157.49 million and $9,930.10 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,025.71 or 0.99896506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00012788 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00108472 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.33287183 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,590.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.