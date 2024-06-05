Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.33 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00006120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $158.12 million and approximately $6,051.59 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,742.38 or 1.00032730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00109522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.29543907 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,304.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

