Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.21 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00006104 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $158.21 million and $23,328.25 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,156.61 or 0.99853525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00110438 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.33287183 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,590.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.