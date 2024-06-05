Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Hello Group by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,430 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 924,447 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

