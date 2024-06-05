Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 924,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.