Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Down 3.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)'s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.94. 999,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 689,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWX. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

