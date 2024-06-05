Head-To-Head Survey: TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) & Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Clarus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Clarus $286.02 million 0.89 -$10.15 million $0.26 25.69

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% Clarus 3.08% 1.01% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TruGolf and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TruGolf and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clarus has a consensus target price of $9.92, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarus is more favorable than TruGolf.

Risk and Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarus beats TruGolf on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand, as well as sells and retails overlanding and off-road vehicle under the TRED brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.