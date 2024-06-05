Head-To-Head Review: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 9 5 0 2.36

Earnings & Valuation

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 129.58%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.68 billion 0.22 $54.00 million $0.15 37.27

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90% TELUS International (Cda) 2.54% 11.67% 4.86%

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

