HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

