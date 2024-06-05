Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 9,615 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Guild Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

