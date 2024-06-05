Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 17,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $17.14.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

