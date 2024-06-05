Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

SELF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,130. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 20,000 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,845.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,641 shares of company stock valued at $117,257. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

