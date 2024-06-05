Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.0 %
SELF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,130. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.
Insider Activity
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.