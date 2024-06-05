General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $45.25 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $159,750,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.