General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,702. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

View Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.