General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 154,904 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,904 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Algoma Steel Group worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,364,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,461,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121,323 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $776.74 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.