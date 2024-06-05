GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 12.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 26,145,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,258,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.25 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GameStop by 844.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

