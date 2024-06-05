G999 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.01 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000963 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

