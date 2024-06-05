FY2024 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

