Flare Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $11.08 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,907,956,502 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,905,358,674.82134 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02904168 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $16,303,624.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

