Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.69 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 3.7 %

FIVE stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

