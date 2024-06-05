First Trust Advisors LP Sells 77,579 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Onsemi worth $272,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 76,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $50,218,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. 194,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,034. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

