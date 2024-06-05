First Trust Advisors LP Has $382.21 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 363,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $382,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.