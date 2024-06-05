First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $139,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.04. 126,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.70 and its 200-day moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

