First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 162,846 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $284,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of S. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.6 %

S stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,685. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

