Fetch.ai Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $166.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00051057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.