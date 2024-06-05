Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.60 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.60 million and $39,717.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,593.19 or 1.00035195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00108445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,434,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,176,284 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98655575 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $89,146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.