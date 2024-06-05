Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 190,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 344,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.