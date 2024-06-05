FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Trading 15.8% Higher

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

