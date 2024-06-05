Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 670,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $390.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

