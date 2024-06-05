Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.86

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 91520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Experian Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

