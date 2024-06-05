Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXSR remained flat at $97.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

