Everscale Tops One Day Volume of $296,859.61 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and $296,859.61 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,292,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,199,978 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.