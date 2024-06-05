EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.07.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa E. Storey sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $36,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,469 shares of company stock valued at $371,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.